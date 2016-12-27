Phenix City motorcyclist killed in Opelika collision

Authorities in Lee County, Ala., say a Phenix City man was killed Monday when his motorcycle collided nearly head-on with a Chevrolet Avalanche in Opelika.
Lee County Coroner Bill Harris identified the deceased as Philip Warren Alexander, 53.
Investigators said Alexander was going north on Marvyn Parkway at 12:16 p.m. when the oncoming Avalanche made a left turn onto Ala. Highway 169, crossing into the Harley-Davidson motorcycle’s lane and “causing them to collide almost head-on.”
Alexander was pronounced dead at the scene. No autopsy will follow because the crash isn’t thought to involve alcohol or other drugs, the coroner said.
Alexander was Lee County’s fourth traffic fatality in 24 hours:
On Christmas Day, a 7-year-old girl died after the four-wheeler she was riding in the Ladonia area struck a utility pole. Then a 54-year-old Waverly, Ala., woman lost her life when her vehicle collided with a pickup truck on U.S. 280 at Ala. Highway 147. Then early Monday a 28-year-old man died when his vehicle ran off Cusseta Road in Opelika and hit a tree.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
