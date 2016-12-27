Carmike sale tops overall stories this year in the Columbus area

If you look at the top stories of 2016 as picked by Ledger-Enquirer reporters and editors, there is a subtle theme that runs through them.
At first glance, 2016 was not the best of years. There were two homicides that made the Top 10 stories and a third one at Double Churches Park was considered.
That’s a lot of death.
The top story will likely conclude in the coming weeks when Carmike Cinemas is sold to a Kansas company, ending decades of theater operation based in the Chattahoochee Valley.
It was a also a year of change. The push for gender integration continued at Fort Benning. There was political change in Columbus and Phenix City with Muscogee County getting a new sheriff and Phenix City its first black-controlled city council.
Here’s the rundown:
1. Carmike Cinemas sold to AMC
When the deal closes, likely early next year, the $1.2 billion sale of Carmike Cinemas to Kansas-based AMC Entertainment Holdings will be the final curtain for the Columbus-based theater company.
Carmike Cinemas dates to 1982 in its current form. That’s the year the late Carl Patrick purchased Martin Theatres from Fuqua Industries and renamed it using the names of his two sons, Carl Jr. and Mike. The latter would eventually become CEO of the company in 1989 and chairman of the board in 2002. The firm’s board ousted the CEO in January 2009, with the company continuing to struggle financially after exiting Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection seven years before that. The chain had racked up deep debt amid efforts to expand and modernize its theater footprint with digital screens and megaplexes featuring stadium seating.
David Passman, Carmike president and chief executive officer, was at the helm as the company was nursed back to financial health, and was the man who pulled the trigger on the sale.
“In addition to providing Carmike stockholders with significant value and the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of a combined AMC-Carmike, this transaction creates an opportunity to deliver an even more compelling movie-going experience to more guests in many more locations across the country,” Passman said in November when shareholders approved the deal.
Carmike shareholders balked after the deal was announced in March, forcing the company to cancel several shareholder votes for fear the deal would not win approval. It took more than seven months and AMC upping the ante by about $100 million to get shareholders to approve the deal in mid-November.
While the deal is not complete, the U.S. Department of Justice gave its approval last week on the condition AMC sells theaters in 15 local markets in nine states where it competes with Carmike. AMC also has to divest most of its holdings in National CineMedia, a cinema advertising company, and transfer 24 theaters to a rival theater ad company, Screenvision LLC.
The million-dollar question that must still be answered is what will happen to the corporate headquarters in downtown Columbus at the corner of First Avenue and 13th Street. There have been no plans about what will happen with the property.
2. Triple homicide in Upatoi
The new year started with a brutal triple homicide in Upatoi, a rural area in the city’s northeast corner.
Gloria Short, 54; her son, Caleb Short, 17; and granddaughter, Gianna Lindsey, 10; were found dead in Short’s Bentley Drive home around 8 a.m. Jan. 4 when Short’s husband got home from working a night shift at a local hospital.
Raheem Daniel Gibson, 20; Jervarceay “Weeda” Tapley, 18; and Rufus Lanard Burks, 16; each faces 10 counts: three counts of malice or intentional murder; three counts of felony murder for homicides involving the felony of aggravated assault; two counts of auto theft; and one each of kidnapping and first-degree burglary.
Two days after the bodies were discovered, Gibson’s mother called 911 to report her daughter had told her Gibson was involved in the homicides, investigators said.
3. City officials get pay raises, have them rescinded
Pay raises given to 16 of the city’s department directors and top managers became a political hot potato that ended in Columbus Council revoking the raises and city leaders pointing fingers at each other.
The raises came after an August executive session in which Holli Browder was recommended for the position of director of parks and recreation at a salary of $88,464. That triggered a question about how many current department heads fell below that annual salary and a directive to raise several salaries of veteran directors.
City Manager Isaiah Hugley was told to handle it administratively, according to an email he sent to council as the news of the raises was coming to light. But because of what Mayor Teresa Tomlinson called an “uphill domino effect,” 16 top executives ended up getting raises, as high as $16,000 a year. Hugley was one of the 16 people who received a raise.
Once the number of raises and their amounts came to council’s attention, another executive session was called and the raises were rescinded and the employees who received them were ordered to repay the extra amount they’d received in one paycheck.
4. Donna Tompkins defeats Sheriff John Darr
For the second time in eight years, an incumbent Muscogee County sheriff was unseated by a subordinate who resigned to seek the county’s top law enforcement position.
Donna Tompkins left her position as a captain in the department in March. The irony is that Darr did the same thing in 2008 when he resigned as a sergeant in the sheriff’s office and took out two-term incumbent Ralph Johnson.
Tompkins and Darr moved into a runoff after none of the four candidates got more than 50 percent of the vote in the November election.
In a December runoff, Tompkins, a Democrat, beat Darr, an independent, by about 400 votes in an election where about 12,400 ballots were cast. Tompkins becomes the county’s first woman sheriff when she takes office next week.
Darr faced criticism over the way he had handled a couple of issues in his second term. He appeared in federal court and asked for probation for Sawan “Sonny” Shah, a local businessman who owns a string of convenience stores and had just pleaded guilty to his role in a $24 million criminal conspiracy to defraud the IRS.
Darr and Clerk of Superior Court Linda Pierce filed lawsuits against the city and its top leadership in late 2014, contending that Tomlinson and Columbus Council improperly created budgets for their offices and that they were insufficient to carry out their obligations. Marshal Greg Countryman and Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop co-filed a similar suit shortly afterward. Those lawsuits have cost taxpayers almost $3 million.
Darr and Pierce were both defeated in re-election bids, while Countryman and Bishop were re-elected.
5. Phenix City elects first majority black city council
Nowhere in the region was political change more evident than Phenix City where for the first time a majority-black city council was elected.
Mayor Eddie Lowe, who was elected the first black mayor in 2012, was easily re-elected to a second term. District 3 Councilmember Arthur Day was also re-elected and pastor Johnnie Robinson was elected to the District 2 seat to replace incumbent Gail Head, who did not seek re-election. That gave the five-person governing body three blacks. District 1 elected Steve Bailey and Griff Gordy was elected citywide to round out the council.
The swing in racial control created some contentious moments during and after the August election. One black activist, Antonio Carter proclaimed that Phenix City was now “Chocolate City.”
6. Change was a constant at Fort Benning
One thing was certain at Fort Benning: the change that started in 2015 lingered into 2016.
Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, was in the spotlight in 2015 as Ranger School opened to women. Three women, Maj. Lisa Jaster, Capt. Kristen Griest and then-1st Lt. Shaye Haver, successfully complete the toughest Army combat training course in 2015.
In 2016, the infantry and armor basic officer leadership courses were opened to women as the Army moved forward with gender integration for combat arms. In October, 10 women completed the infantry course and in December, 13 women graduated from the armor course.
The changes at Fort Benning were not limited to gender. The Maneuver Center got two new generals. Maj. Gen. Eric J. Wesley assumed command of the Fort Benning in March. Brig. Gen. John Kolasheski became the 50th chief of armor in June.
Another change came on a dreary day in April when the colors for the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, which had called Fort Benning home for the last 20 years, were cased.
Brig. Gen. Pete Jones, commandant of the Infantry School, commanded the 3rd Brigade from 2008 through early 2011. He was among those who spoke as the “Sledgehammer” era at Fort Benning ended.
“You can’t take away the sadness, but what you heard today is, the legacy of this brigade is in its people,” Jones said. “... This is a leadership laboratory.”
7. Downtown development shifts into higher gear
Downtown Columbus, fueled by public and private investment, continued to show signs of increased prosperity in 2016.
Columbus State University completed its new nursing and education building on the former Ledger-Enquirer site at the corner of 12th Street and Broadway. As work on that project was wrapping up, major development plans were announced for the 1200 Broadway block, just north of the $24 million Dr. Frank Brown Hall.
The Pezold companies announced plans to build a 60-plus room Hampton Inn in the former Aaron’s Rents building. Another local hotel developer and operator, RAM Hotels, announced plans for a 106-room AC Hotel in the former Raymond Rowe furniture store.
The development in that block is not limited to hotels. Gastro pub Nonic, chocolate store Kilwin’s and Uptown Wine & Sprits also opened this year. Starrett-Bytewise, which produces laser-based measurement devices, moved its operations and 30 employees from north Columbus to a W.C. Bradley-owned building.
8. Tragic death of Deonn Carter
The shooting death a beloved Columbus autistic man as the result of an armed robbery attempt struck a nerve in the community.
Deonn Carter, a friend of local law enforcement officials, died Aug. 20 at Midtown Medical Center, 11 days after he was shot outside of the Parkside at Britt David Apartments on Armour Road.
Carter’s friends from throughout Columbus showered social media with remembrances and rage over the tragic event. The Columbus police motor squad led Carter’s funeral procession.
Tauron Stepney, 18, Quamaine Thomas, 18, Dequoyae Devon Waldon, 22, Travarus D. Thomas, 20, and Tyquez Davis, 17, have all been charged in Carter’s death.
9. Attempt to thaw city’s property tax freeze
An attempt to thaw Columbus’ decades-old property tax freeze failed at the polls on Nov. 8 by a 60-40 margin.
The property tax assessment freeze was voted into effect in 1982. It freezes the assessed value of a homestead property at the value at the time of the sale and keeps it there until the property changes hands. It is then reassessed at the current value and again frozen at that value.
It has been challenged before, at the polls and in the courts, and the challenges failed both times.
The issue was pushed by Tomlinson and a number of business and civic leaders who maintain the freeze is a deterrent to the city’s growth.
“It came down to a debate over whether we’re going to stay the Columbus of the past or move into the future,” Tomlinson said of the election.
Charmain Crabb was one of the leaders of the “Keep the Freeze” campaign, a grassroots effort to fight the referendum.
“We worked really, really hard. Our volunteers were absolutely incredible,” Crabb said. “We didn’t have a lot of money, so we just worked them to the bone, and it paid off.”
10. Elton John plays Civic Center
On March 16, legendary performer Elton John made his first Columbus appearance, selling out the Civic Center.
For five years, Civic Center Director Ross Horner had worked to land the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer for a Columbus date. It happened in November 2015 when the show was announced and essentially sold out the day tickets went on sale.
For his part, John brought a song list that included many of his classic hits. The crowd turned a Wednesday night performance into a weekend night party as he sang “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” “Bennie & the Jets,” and “Crocodile Rock.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
