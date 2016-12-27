Historic Columbus to launch 2 loan programs

Historic Columbus has announced two new loan programs.
Thanks to funding through the Save Me a Place Capital Campaign and a Program Related Investment with the Bradley-Turner Foundation, Historic Columbus has developed a larger Façade Loan program and a new Rehabilitation Loan program.
This expansion of resources will allow Historic Columbus to make even more of a difference for families in older homes by being able to provide facade loans up to $15,000 (increased from $5,000) for exterior improvements and up to $100,000 for more intensive rehabilitation work.
These loans can help paint a house, install a new roof, repair windows, stabilize a foundation, or provide a complete restoration to give new life back to a property in danger of demolition.
Historic Columbus is also partnering with NeighborWorks Columbus, a community development financial institution to provide the necessary underwriting for the new loan programs.
Historic Columbus is a nonprofit organization, the goal of which is to promote historic preservation, heritage education and heritage tourism in Columbus.
As a part of its 50 th Anniversary, Historic Columbus named its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund for founding executive director, Janice Biggers. The new name is the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund.
The fund was originally established in 1968 with a $25,000 donation from the Junior League of Columbus.
Since that time, the Fund has revolved over 80 properties and brought over $14 million back to the Muscogee County Tax Roles.
