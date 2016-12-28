Jewish mother teaches children lesson in Christmas giving

Two faiths that shed light during the darkest time of year combined in Harris County to brighten the holiday season.
Last week, on a Facebook page for Harris County residents, Danielle Potts posted a request. She was looking for a family she and her two daughters could help, so Christmas could be more joyful for the receivers and more meaningful for the givers.
Lo and behold, the response was overwhelming. Others volunteered, and they ended up with enough donations of money and food to provide Christmas breakfast and dinner for eight families, said Beth Heindel, who joined the effort.
Beth told this story during the Friday night service at Shearith Israel synagogue. Yep, she is Jewish. She gushed about how good it felt for folks from different backgrounds to come together for a common cause, doing Godly deeds to make the world a better place.
Rabbi Brian Glusman had asked the people in the pews to share a bit of sweet news from their week. That’s when Beth spoke up.
After the service, I asked Beth what motivated her to help give that Christmas gift.
“I wanted to help Danielle because I wanted my kids to experience helping others,” she said, “not just blindly donating to this or that, not just paying taxes, but appreciate the act, the mitzvah of giving.”
Aah, the mitzvah of giving. Mitzvah is the Hebrew word for “commandment” – meaning God’s law.
In Deuteronomy 15:11, God says, “For there will never cease to be the needy ones in your land, which is why I command you: Open your hand to the poor and needy kinsman in your land.”
A.J. Kravtin would have been at Shearith Israel that night if he wasn’t laid to rest that afternoon. More than 100 mourners attended the funeral for this beloved pediatrician, who treated generations of Columbus area children for nearly half a century.
Because the Jewish holidays are set by the lunar calendar, their corresponding secular dates can vary by as much as a whole month. This year, the eight days of Chanukah just so happened to start on Christmas Eve.
Rabbi Glusman noted A.J., a shining example of humanity, fittingly died while Jews and Christians prepared for their festivals of light.
As he did in life, A.J. brought the Jewish community of Columbus together in death. Rabbi Beth Schwartz of Temple Israel and retired Rabbi Max Roth, former spiritual leader of Shearith Israel, eulogized A.J. along with Rabbi Glusman. In various ways, they made this singular point:
A.J. seemingly was a contradiction, but he actually was a lesson -- a conservative, faithful follower of his faith, insistent on strict ritual observance, and a liberally minded citizen of the world, open to new ideas and welcoming others. He didn’t let the personal block the universal.
That’s why A.J. was a member of both Jewish congregations in Columbus: Temple Israel (Reform Judaism) and Shearith Israel (Conservative Judaism).
That’s why Temple Israel canceled its Friday night service and encouraged its members to attend the service at Shearith Israel, to honor A.J. as one Jewish community.
And that’s why I, a Temple Israel member, was at Shearith Israel that night and blessed to hear Beth’s story.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
Comments