Phenix City teacher calls Cam Newton’s visit to sick boy ‘unbelievable’

Phenix City teacher Courtney Cooper called Cam Newton’s hospital visit to a sick boy “unbelievable” Wednesday morning.
Cooper took to Facebook last week asking the Carolina Panthers quarterback to visit 10-year-old Austin Deckard at Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital where he is scheduled to have surgery this week.
“It has been on television, ‘Good Morning America,’ just everywhere,” Cooper said. “It is amazing.”
Copper is a physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary School in Phenix City where Austin, a fifth-grader, is one of her students.
Austin has been diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension. It is a rare disorder in which the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs become narrowed, making it difficult for blood to flow through the vessels. As a result, the blood pressure in these arteries rises far above normal levels. The abnormally high blood pressure strains the right ventricle of the heart, causing it to expand in size. Overworked and enlarged, the right ventricle gradually becomes weaker and loses its ability to pump enough blood to the lungs, which could lead to heart failure.
Cooper said the prognosis for Austin is not good.
“Pray for a miracle,” she said.
Austin is a big Auburn University football fan and Newton, a former Tiger, is his favorite player. Austin told Cooper he wished to meet Newton and Cooper decided to use social media, “a strong force for making things happen,” to get the word to Newton and “make one sick little boy happy.”
Newton came to the hospital Tuesday and played with Austin in the room in which he has been three weeks.
“I thought I had an unknown number, but dude I’ve gotten about 100 calls about you,” Newton said.
Cooper added: “To my family, my friends, the new friends I have made through this amazing act of love and support, Make a Wish Foundation, the Cam Newton Foundation, Auburn University, the Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton, and my Lord and Savior I thank you in a way that I can’t even express or put into words. And I know Taylor Austin Deckard’s family feels the same way.”
Cooper said many played a role in making Austin’s dream come true.
In a Facebook post she wrote, “First, let me say while I appreciate the credit and love being shown to me, all I did was start the post and make a few phone calls.”
She said the amount of people who reached out to her, including people she did not know, “proved to me there is still good in this world and that if we rally together, we can make wonderful memorable things happen.”
