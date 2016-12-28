See top video picks from Ledger-Enquirer videographer Ang Li

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

1:42 Cottonmouths bring cheer to sick children at Midtown Medical Center

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl