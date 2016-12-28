See top video picks from Ledger-Enquirer videographer Ang Li

View Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley through the eyes of Ang Li, the Beijing native and McClatchy video fellow who spent six months with the Ledger-Enquirer photography staff.
Staff Sgt. John Joss is one of four U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit soldiers to compete in the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Joss lost a portion of his leg in 2007 following an ambush in Iraq. http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/latest-news/article100892642.html
Shaw High freshman Aaliyah Redding has loved cheerleading since she was a little girl. Despite her disability, she has passed every tryout since sixth grade, and is now a Raiders cheerleader. http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/latest-news/article103681447.html
1st Lt. Logan Burns of Task Force 1-28 at Fort Benning won the 2016 All Army Boxing Championship after defeating six opponents in the 165-pound weight class in June. He has his eyes on the U.S. Olympic team. http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/latest-news/article91377112.html
Harris County High fishing team members Parker Marshall, 17, and Cal Culpepper, 16, competed in the Bassmaster High School Championship in August. http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/latest-news/article93385547.html
A group of Ford Model A enthusiasts meet monthly to tinker with their cars, talk about their cars and learn more about their cars - all with the mission to bring the Model A back on to the roads of Columbus and pass on their love for the vintage vehicle to a new generation. http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/latest-news/article118408728.html
