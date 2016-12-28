Georgia fire commissioner gives firework safety tips as New Year’s nears

There will be lots of people shooting off fireworks to welcome in 2017, and Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens is telling people to do so properly.
“It’s traditional to celebrate the coming of the new year with fireworks,” Hudgens said in a news release. “I urge all residents and visitors to enjoy them safely.”
Hudgens also offered safety tips:
▪ Purchase fireworks from a licensed dealer.
▪ Observe all state laws.
▪ Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.
▪ Ensure that an adult supervises all activities.
▪ Never allow children to ignite fireworks.
▪ Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
▪ Only use fireworks outdoors in clear areas and not near buildings or vehicles.
▪ Never try to relight a firework.
▪ Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.
▪ Use caution around animals.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments