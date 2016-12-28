Emancipation Proclamation Observance Worship Monday

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

0:47 Branton Woods Drive homicide

5:24 Bobby Seawright's father shares what his son was like as a child