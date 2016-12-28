Emancipation Proclamation Observance Worship Monday

An Emancipation Proclamation Observance Worship will be held in Columbus Monday.
The service hosted by the Columbus Metropolitan Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will be at 10 a.m. at the Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church on 12th Avenue. The public is invited.
The preacher for the morning will be the Rev. Reginald T. Jackson, presiding prelate of the 6th Episcopal District the A.M.E. Church.
Ralph Huling is president of the alliance which is comprised of clergy from various denominations in the metropolitan Columbus area.
According to a press release, each year, the alliance has gathered at the beginning of the new year to bear witness to the progress that has been made since the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation which freed slaves by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863.
It is also a time for members to be reengaged in the needs of liberty in the 21st Century.
The goal of the service is to bring people from all walks of life to hear the clarion call and join the I.M.A. in its mission through giving human and financial resources.
Organizations and individuals are asked to make donations so the I.M.A. may continue its mission and provide funds to groups such as the Boy Scouts of America, Urban League of Greater Columbus and the United Negro College Fund.
Checks can be made payable to the I.M.A. of Columbus. Donations may be sent to P.O.Box 4437 Columbus, Ga. 31904.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments