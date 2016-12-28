Police need help to ID woman found dead off RiverWalk in north Columbus

Columbus police are asking the public to help them identify a woman whose body construction workers found Wednesday off the Chattahoochee Riverwalk south of Lake Oliver.
“A work crew was clearing the area of brush when they discovered the body of a white female,” police reported Wednesday afternoon, describing the woman as 5-foot-6 and 130-150 pounds, with dark shoulder-length hair and wearing blue jeans, a pink tank top, brown belt and cheetah-print bra.
Anyone who can help identify the woman is asked to call Cpl. Donna Baker at 706-225-4047
Deputy Coroner Charles Newton said the body was down a slope beside a creek on the RiverWalk’s east side near a light pole numbered 19. The work crew that found the woman was clearing brush along the creek to install pipes between the RiverWalk and the J.R. Allen Parkway.
She was pronounced dead at 10 a.m., he said. Her approximate age and cause of death remain undetermined. Her body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy, Newton said.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
