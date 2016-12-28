Chattahoochee Valley Libraries announces its 2017 Big Read

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered Pause

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’

1:39 Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

4:51 Gus Malzahn: Everybody is 'ready to go' for Sugar Bowl