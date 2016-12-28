Government shake-ups top 2016 news coverage in Columbus, Phenix City

The stunning defeat of two high-profile Columbus officials; the rejection of an establishment-backed tax freeze referendum; the first-ever black majority leadership in Phenix City; and a shake-up on the Muscogee County School Board.
All four scenarios were among the Top 10 local government stories for 2016. Other contenders included stories about the loss of Columbus State University state funding, the Columbus Aquatic Center and raises for Columbus city executives.
Here is a summary of government stories that dominated the news this year:
1. Darr and Pierce defeated
In 2014, Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr and Superior Court Clerk Linda Pierce filed controversial lawsuits against the city over budget cuts.
Their actions, apparently, didn’t sit well with voters who ousted both officials in this year’s elections. Donna Tompkins challenged Darr, who ran as an Independent, in the general election. When the results were inconclusive, the two faced a run-off with Tompkins in the lead. Tompkins won the run-off in December by a margin of 51.67 percent to 48.33 percent.
In the Superior Court Clerk race, Ann Hardman, a local minister with no government experience, defeated Pierce 60 percent to 40 percent in the May primary. From there, Hardman went on to win the general election against write-in candidate and local attorney Mike Garner, with a 94 to 6 percent vote.
2. Mayor’s tax freeze referendum fails
For months, local officials and concerned citizens debated the pros and cons of thawing the property tax assessment freeze, a cause championed by Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
But the referendum went down in flames on Nov. 8 by a margin of about 60 to 40 percent. If passed, the referendum would have kept the freeze in place for properties currently under it, but place any homestead property purchased after Jan. 1 under a more traditional fair market value system, where properties are regularly reassessed. All frozen property would have changed hands eventually, leaving no property under the freeze over time. Voters initially approved the freeze by a 73 to 27 percent margin in 1982. A 1991 attempt to repeal the freeze by referendum failed by an 81 percent to 19 percent margin. It was a “no-go,” again, this time around, but by a tighter margin.
3. Phenix City re-elects mayor, first-ever majority black council
In August, voters re-elected Mayor Eddie Lowe, the city’s first black mayor, with a 59 to 41 percent vote against challenger Jerry Barbaree. Lowe, a former defensive captain of the University of Alabama football team, won overwhelmingly, carrying two of the city’s three precincts.
However, that was only part of the story. In addition to Lowe, incumbent Arthur Day was re-elected to District 1 and the Rev. Johnnie Robinson was elected to District 2. That means, for the first time in its history, the city will have a majority black city council, a black mayor and a black city manager. That sparked a reference by local black activist Antonio Carter to refer to Phenix City as “Chocolate City” on social media. In September, Lowe held a news conference calling for unity.
4. MCSD school board faces changes in leadership
When the Muscogee County School Board meets in January, one-third of the seats will be filled by representatives who weren’t on the board in December, and the board will elect a new leader.
Board chairman Rob Varner of District 5 and Shannon Smallman of District 7 didn’t run again, and the voters of District 3 didn’t re-elect Athavia “A.J.” Senior.
In the May 24 nonpartisan elections, Laurie McRae won the four-way District 5 race, Vanessa Jackson ousted Senior in District 3, and the campaigns continued in Districts 1 and 7 until the July 26 runoffs.
The board’s balance of power was at stake in the runoffs between establishment candidates and reformers supported by District 8 representative Frank Myers, the district’s most vocal critic. In the end, the establishment prevailed. Incumbent Pat Hugley Green held off JoAnn Thomas-Brown in District 1, and former board chairwoman Cathy Williams defeated Shelia Williams in District 7.
5. City exec raises received and rescinded
On Aug. 9, Columbus councilors and administrators went into an executive session, where raising salaries for a few executives was discussed. That led to 16 of the city’s top executives and managers receiving raises, some as high as 22 percent and $16,000 a year, according to documents obtained by the Ledger-Enquirer.
The raises — given without council’s knowledge — were an attempt to increase salaries for city executives making less than new department directors.
In closed session, City Manager Isaiah Hugley had been told to “handle it” administratively, according to the documents. But Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said later that the raises had “an uphill domino effect,” going all the way up to Hugley’s salary.
Someone tipped off the Ledger-Enquirer to the raises in late September, and the newspaper filed an Open Records request for all department head salaries for fiscal 2016 and fiscal 2017. In response, Deputy City Manager Lisa Goodwin sent an email on behalf of Hugley to all council members with a list of the increased salaries. In a contentious Sept. 26 executive session, the raises were rescinded and recipients were told they would have to pay back the amount they were overpaid.
6. Aquatics Center cuts hours and loses Worsley
After dismissing a private pool management company, the city allowed the Parks and Recreation Department to run the facility on an interim basis.
But the department’s then-director, James Worsely, insisted that the $850,000 funding level was insufficient to maintain the facility 89 hours a week. That led Mayor Teresa Tomlinson to include $1.27 million for the facility in her proposed fiscal 2017 budget.
However, Columbus Council reduced the funding to $990,000, which only maintains the center for about 60 hours a week. Worsley has since left the city for a job in Chesterfield, Va., despite strong leadership during his tenure. He was replaced by Holli Browder as director of Parks and Rec, and the city still struggles to find an Aquatics Center director.
7. MCSD beset by bus wreck and body-slamming incidents
The Muscogee County School District enters 2017 with two high-profile incidents under police investigation.
The first occurred Aug. 22 when a school bus crashed on Garrett Road killing 67-year-old school driver Roy Newman. Six students were treated at a local hospital and released, but a seventh was airlifted to a hospital in Atlanta with undisclosed injuries and her condition has not been released.
The second incident occurred Sept. 12 at Edgewood Student Services Center. Thirteen-year-old Montravious Thomas was allegedly body-slammed five times by contracted behavioral specialist Bryant Mosley. Thomas’ right leg was later amputated below the knee. The teen’s lawyer has said a multimillion-dollar lawsuit is being prepared against the school district.
8. Phenix City Council ousts school board leaders
In April, Phenix City Council denied requests by Brad Baker and Kelvin Redd to be reappointed to a second, five-year term on the school board. Mayor Eddie Lowe and Councilmembers Jim Cannon of District 1 and Arthur Day of District 3 voted in a bloc against the two board members and replaced them with zoning board member John Donohue and planning commission member Will Lawrence.
Lowe, who served as school board president before becoming mayor, has said council wanted to go in a different direction after school board members dismissed then-Superintendent Larry Dichiara after 9½ years of service in 2013 without explanation.
In May of this year, the school board voted to have Rick Carpenter and Paul Stamp replace Baker and Redd as president and vice president. But Carpenter and another board member, Cordelia Moffett, have since resigned. They were replaced by Patricia Alexander, a retired veteran educator, and Brady Baird, a United Methodist pastor. Stamp is now president of the school board.
9. New Spencer High and Arts Academy projects move forward
The Muscogee County School District broke ground on the new Spencer High School and a new arts academy this year.
The $56 million Spencer complex will be constructed on a 37-acre triangular expanse of land in south Columbus, between the Church’s Chicken on Fort Benning Road and the Family Dollar on Cusseta Road.
The $36 million art’s academy is a three-story, 118,500-square-foot facility being constructed at 1700 Midtown Drive, behind the Columbus Public Library and the Columbus Aquatic Center. MCSD students who will be in grades 6-10 for the 2017-18 school year are eligible to apply for that year. Eleventh and 12th grades will be added the following years.
District 1 representative Pat Hugley Green recommended during the school board’s Dec. 12 meeting that the arts academy be named Midtown Columbus School of the Arts. The board is expected to vote on the name during its Jan. 17 meeting.
10. CSU funding yanked, Josh McKoon blamed
When Columbus State University and the National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center lost funding in the state budget last spring, state Rep. Richard Smith said the reason was because of Sen. Josh McKoon’s feuds with the speaker of the House and the governor.
The Republican senator had been at odds with Speaker of House David Ralston and Gov. Nathan Deal over a six-year period. On one occasion, he introduced legislation to limit the speaker’s term but pulled it at the request of Senate leadership.
Deal later vetoed religious liberty legislation championed by McKoon, even though it passed in the House and Senate. CSU lost $8 million in funding for two main campus construction projects. The National Infantry Museum requested $2 million in state funds toward a Global War on Terror memorial. The final budget only included $100,000 for that project and Deal issued a line-item veto and redirected the funding. Smith said he was told in two high-level meetings that the funding was cut because of McKoon. But McKoon said he was never told that was the reason and said Smith should have come to him when he was told.
