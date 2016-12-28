Government shake-ups top 2016 news coverage in Columbus, Phenix City

1:42 Vacant midtown building gets facelift by artists,community volunteers Pause

4:01 Shameika Averett - Roller coaster emotions after family members murdered

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

3:11 Man convicted on two counts of murder maintains innocence in comments before receiving two life sentences

0:41 Family of girl killed in accident describes her as having a ‘big, big personality’

1:49 Grandmother says she still can't believe her grandson is dead

1:39 Attorney for Peachtree Mall shooting suspect says client is working mother who maintains her innocence

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

2:13 Dad tells how son brought back his Christmas groove