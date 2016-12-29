Who is the best drumline in the area?

“DRUMline Live!” is coming to the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus and a local drumline might get the chance to perform on stage prior to the March 24 show.
The show was created by the musical team behind the hit movies “Drumline” and “Drumline: A New Beat.” It is based on the historically black colleges and universities marching band tradition.
The exciting family show features percussionists, musicians and dancers.
There is a contest being sponsored by Drum Corps International and the RiverCenter to find the Drumline of the Year in Columbus.
To compete, a drumline must prepare and video record a 1.5-2 minute marching percussion drum solo.
It can’t be longer than the designated time.
Viewers will vote online to determine the winner.
The two drumlines receiving the most votes will have an online head-to-head battle.
For more information, visit www.rivercenter.org or contact Rick McKnight at 706-256-3609.
