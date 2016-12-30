Enjoy “staff picks” from the Ledger-Enquirer videos of 2016

Visit the Ledger-Enquirer.com to see a few of our 2016 videos selected by the L-E staff.
Jordan Vocational High School’s automotive program won the Quaker State Best in Class Challenge that featured five national finalists out of 55 semifinalists restoring and customizing a classic Mustang.
Two Columbus State University professors — sculptor Michael McFalls and poet Nick Norwood, created a public art project along the Riverwalk that was commissioned by W.C. Bradley Co. president and CEO Marc Olivie and his wife Marleen De Bode Olivie. See the words carved in stone and listen to the poem here.
In June, small, single engine plane made a safe, emergency landing on Interstate 185 northbound in Harris County, according to officials with the Georgia State Patrol's post in LaGrange.
Friends, colleagues, students and family present “Salutations” to close the memorial gathering for Ron Anderson, the retired Springer Opera House associate artistic director and founder of the Springer Theater Academy who died August 24 after a cancer diagnosis in 2014.
In October, Brookstone STEM students delivered cat houses to PAWS Humane that they built after researching the types of structures that cats enjoy.
Stefan Lawrence of G.W. Carver High School was named the 2016 Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation Teacher of the Year. Lawrence, 30, was cited for, among other qualities, his enthusiasm and ability to relate his students' lives to the literature that they study.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile came to Columbus in October. Meet the “hottdoggers” who travel the Southeast with the famous vehicle.
