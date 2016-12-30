Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Columbus police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.
Faith Dantzler walked away from Kendrick High School on Dec. 9 and has not returned to her home since, according to a news release Friday night.
She is not originally from the area, but police believe she is in the Columbus or Phenix City area.
If you know of Faith’s current whereabouts, call 911 or Columbus police Sgt. A. Chesser at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
Kara Edgerson: 706-571-8643, @karaedgerson
