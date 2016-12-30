Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

2:12 New restaurant coming to Historic District

1:15 Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

1:20 Sean White addresses Auburn signing high profile JUCO transfer QB Jarrett Stidham

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole