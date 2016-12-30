Columbus police searching for missing 57-year-old man

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

1:36 What's next? Effort to thaw the freeze defeated.

0:54 Bus driver dies following morning school bus crash

2:11 Area animal rescue in dire need of financial assistance

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

0:31 Auburn DB Josh Holsey pitches himself for team's open secondary job

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company