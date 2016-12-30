Columbus police searching for missing 57-year-old man

The Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit issued an alert Friday night in search of Shelton Johnson, a 57-year-old man who was reported missing.
Originally from Tifton, Ga., Johnson is a black 5-foot-11 man with brown eyes and black hair who came to Columbus in 2015. He has not established a permanent residence in Columbus, but he is known to stay in a trailer at the intersection of Victory Drive and Plateau Drive, according to police.
Authorities said Johnson, who works in construction and weighs about 250 pounds, often rides a red mountain bike with a green flag attached to the back of it. His family told officials they have not heard from him in many months.
Anyone who knows of Johnson’s whereabouts is encouarged to call 911 or Sgt. Andrew Chesser at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
