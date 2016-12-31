Greater Shady Grove congregation makes a fresh start at new location

As one of the first black congregations in Columbus, Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church worshiped out of a brick building on Second Avenue for more than a century.
Now, the 153-year-old congregation — founded in the heat of the Civil War — has moved its ministry to another location where it will usher in the New Year with a fresh start.
The church — now located at 3000 12th Ave. — sits on a campus formerly occupied by Trinity Temple Assemblies of God, which moved to north Columbus. Greater Shady Grove purchased the property in July with plans to expand ministry in the surrounding Waverly Terrace neighborhood, just 10 blocks from its original location.
“God moved us to a different location because God wants to move us to a higher plane of service and activism,” said the Rev. Marcus Gibson, the church’s senior pastor since 1999. “... I believe we’re going to have great success, particularly if we are faithful to the mandate of the Master, and that’s: Go ye therefore — going, teaching, preaching, baptizing, telling, doing the things that Christian churches and Christian congregations ought to be doing.”
Gibson said the church makes the transition also mourning the recent loss of 83-year-old Peggy Gamble, a church matriarch killed in her home just days after Thanksgiving. He said she will always be in the hearts of people who worship there, along with others the congregation has lost along the way.
James Banks, the church’s deacon ministry leader, is 69 years old and a lifelong member of the congregation. He said relocating to the new campus brought mixed emotions.
“A couple of times my car wanted to go back to 1901 (Second Avenue), and I had to catch it and redirect it over here,” he said. “But so far things are going well.”
Greater Shady Grove was founded in 1863, “on the eastern bank of the Chattahoochee River, under a grape arbor in an oak grove,” according the church website. Gibson said the Second Avenue building was originally a Civil War hospital that fell into the hands of First Baptist Church.
In the late 1800s, First Baptist leased the property to Shady Grove Baptist Church Colored, as the congregation was then called. And the church purchased the building from First Baptist in the 1960s, changing the name to Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Gibson said the congregation added space to the building over the decades, but reached a point where the property no longer could accommodate growth. So five years ago, members began looking into other possibilities.
They considered building a new facility at the same location and looking for land to build elsewhere. When neither option worked out, they prayed for another solution. That’s when they learned through a local banker that Trinity Assemblies of God was trying to sell its property.
The campus consists of a main building with a sanctuary, fellowship hall, multiple classrooms and a pastor’s study. There’s also a separate activity center with a commercial kitchen, gymnasium, more classrooms, and administrative offices on the property.
Greater Shady Grove upgraded the the sanctuary to include chandeliers and a pulpit made of wood and Plexiglas, combining traditional and modern church features, Gibson said.
“We wanted something that would stand out and reflect the history of our church and reflect a church very much in transition,” he explained. “We are a traditional African-American Baptist church, but we also understand that we have to be relevant, that we have to be able to address issues that not only black folk face, but issues that are impacting our community as a whole.”
Gibson said the church can seat about 400 people comfortably in the sanctuary and another 300 in an overflow area. Average Sunday attendance is about 250 to 300 people, he said, split between two services.
The congregation still is trying to decide what to do with the Second Avenue building, which currently is unoccupied.
“It pretty much is driven by what’s going on in the Uptown area, because there’s been talk of development that’s going on there,” Gibson said. “And we’re just trying to keep our ears to the ground to see what’s happening.”
Meanwhile, the church plans to rent the building to other religious groups, with the option of selling it down the line. “We’ve been receiving phone calls constantly,” he said. “As soon as the news got out that Shady Grove was moving from Second Avenue, calls have been coming in.”
