Sunday Interviews offered many pearls of wisdom

▪ Cedric Hill, funeral home owner, chairman of Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce, on people adjusting to changes in the family business:
“The transition, in many respects, was a little tough getting people to understand that there's a new era, a new day and time, and things are done a little bit differently.”
▪ Debbie Buckner, state representative, on being an environmentalist:
“But I don't understand, sometimes, when people talk about environmentalism, it's almost like they think it's contrary to other things like development or businesses, and I don't really see it as being contrary.”
▪ Ed Harbison, state senator and U.S. Marine, on Vietnam:
“The one thing that it taught me in the final analysis, in a serious way, is that war is horrible. War, sometimes it’s necessary, but it should be a thing of last resort.”
▪ John Pezold, state representative, on term limits:
“I believe it’s the right thing. Who wants to be characterized as a career politician? Ugh. Plus, who would want to do this for ever and ever? That’s a rhetorical question.”
▪ Carolyn Hugley, state representative, on top issues in legislature:
"Of course, I’m sure you’ve heard that the issue of casino gambling is coming up before us this year ... My concern with that is what we do with funds. If we allow that, we need to make sure that we put into our HOPE Scholarship funds for students who can receive those moneys based on need, not just merit alone."
▪ Sam Wellborn, retired bank president, Georgia Department of Transportation, on gardening:
“I was too busy down at that damn bank. That’s why I’m so involved in camellias. I never had time for camellias, back then. I was raising a family and fighting the bank wars.”
▪ Greg Davis, president, Davis Broadcasting, on Hip-Hop and Rap:
"We specialize in hip-hop, but we do take ownership of that. We do not play — and our staff knows it — this vulgar hip-hop music. That is absolutely unquestionably a termination if that ever happens."
▪ Ben Williams, retired chairman of National Infantry Foundation, on the rotunda at the National Infantry Museum:
“We could have saved a million dollars by not having that, just having some other less dramatic entrance. ... Oh, it’s a great decision. It’d be interesting to know how many pictures since we opened have been taken out in front of that statue there. It has to be in the millions of pictures ...”
▪ Vicky Partin, founder and retired executive director of Chattahoochee Valley Episcopal Ministry, on farm upbringing:
"Farming is hard. I didn't know until much later that I was growing up learning about faith in a unique way. Farmers have to live on faith in order to raise crops and cattle and chickens and pigs.
▪ Neal Pope, prominent Columbus trial attorney, on corporations:
"The corporations are like children. If they have no discipline, if they have no school master, if they have no outside boundaries formed by forces that force them to do correctly, they go amok. The reason for it, corporations exist for one purpose and one purpose only: That’s to make money."
▪ The Rev. Jay Bailey, pastor of Solid Rock Assembly of God, on immigration:
“I love America. I tell people I’m Jamaican by birth, Canadian by parentage, but American by choice. America’s opened up its arms and its heart to me and I’m thankful for that."
▪ Jimbo Martin, owner PMB, a local radio broadcasting company, on music:
“My wife says, ‘Well, you don’t know the names of artists or the names of the songs.’ I said, ‘No, but I know what I like.’ I listen to what I like. I enjoy it.”
▪ Rev. Bill Purvis, senior pastor, Cascade Hills Church, on himself:
“Some people come in and say, “Oh, there’s that pastor of that megachurch.” I’m not impressed with me. I know me too well.”
▪ Katonga Wright, Columbus attorney, on college:
"I am a third-generation college individual in an African American family. That’s very unique, as I have grown to understand. ... Going to college was not an option."
▪ Rabbi Beth Schwartz, Temple Israel, on Judaism:
"There are certainly people in our community who believe that because we are not Christian we will go to hell. ... I say to them, when I’m asked, 'That’s a Christian question. I can’t give you a Christian answer.'"
▪ Debbie Lane, leadership coach and former head of Blue Cross/Blue Shield, on female executives:
“I don’t see a lot of women being promoted into high-level positions. Is it because they’re not out there? Did they not have the skill sets? I don’t know. I don’t know the reason for that.”
▪ Dr. Chris Markwood, president, Columbus State University and political scientist, on Georgia politics:
“As someone who used to teach a variety of levels of government, we start with the definition of politics. At its very simplest definition, politics is defined as who gets what, when and how. I am certainly learning what, when and how works in Georgia.”
▪ Rodney Mahone, publisher Ledger-Enquirer, on military families:
“One of the great things growing up as a military family is your tolerance level for folks from different backgrounds and different cultures. ... You learn to accept people for who they are and you are less judgmental....”
▪ Isaiah Hugley, Columbus city manager, on becoming city manager:
"Becoming the first African-American city manager was not an easy transition for me, and it was not an easy transition for many in this community. ... I knew that I had to work hard and be prepared, and I was determined to do that because it was a matter of pride. ..."
▪ Dr. Shawn Cruzen, director of the Coca Cola Space Science Center, on new items at the center:
“NASA has sent some really incredible artifacts our way.”
▪ Rev. Rudy Allen, longtime Columbus pastor, historian and local civil rights leader, on racial current climate in Columbus:
“It’s a lot better than it has been, probably better than it has maybe ever been, and yet I think there’s a lot of things still could be done here in Columbus. I think our biggest problem is the divide, Macon Road — that divide? Bill Turner and I did a speech ... I was asked what did I think would be a remedy for Columbus. I said, “Get half of the folk in north Columbus to move south, and the other half to move north, and let’s see how it works out.” I don’t know whether that would’ve made much of a difference, but at the time they were making a lot over the fact that Macon Road was the dividing line of north and south.”
▪ Debbie Ball, retired coach in Georgia Coaches Hall of Fame, on Title IX:
“Even when I first started coaching at Shaw, Title IX had just started a little bit.. Today I feel like girls don’t recognize the opportunities they have a lot of time. It’s just a given. When I came here girls wanted to play. Today a lot of times kids are just wanting to participate, not really wanting to work hard to play.”
▪ Wanda Amos, owner of Columbus Cottonmouths, on buying the Cottonmouths:
"I’m like, 'What do we know about hockey?' The main reason we did it was because we wanted to keep it in Columbus because it does so much for charity."
▪ Neil Stillwell, founder of The Game, on selling caps:
“I figured this all out by myself: They’ve got colleges in every state, all over the United States. I said, ‘Oh my God, I could sell these caps, buy them at a good price, and sell them.’”
▪ Christine Robins, president of Char-Broil, on what drew her to Columbus:
“The challenge for me when I looked at this opportunity with Char-Broil was, yeah, you’ve got a very established brand. But is there so much more that could be done with the business from a geography, product, marketing, branding, teamwork, business model standpoint. And then to be supported by (W.C. Bradley CEO) Marc Olivié and the (shareholder) family, that was really the big attraction, and what I felt was the upside with the business and the category in the market.”
▪ Walker Garrett, attorney and Columbus councilor, on his youth:
"Red McDaniel was about my age when he got elected. A lot of the best folks that have gone on council, they got elected very young. And I think it’s benefited the community."
▪ Army Sgt. Maj. Colin Boley on leadership:
“Some people call me a warrior. Some people call me a leader. When I retire and I die and I’m 30 years down the road, I want people to remember and say, ‘Hey, he was a great leader.’ Being a leader, first, I’d rather be a leader of warriors.”
▪ Mike Bellamy, Circuit Court judge Russell County, on sentencing:
“I try to do what it says in Micah 6:8: 'Do justly, love mercy, and try and be humble with it all.’”
▪ Maj. Gen. Tammy Smith, only openly gay general officer in the U.S. Army, on gay soldiers:
“We were able to find each other just as it is anywhere in the world. We had this underground network and we had our life off the grid. ... You had to live a completely double life.”
▪ Tonza Thomas, president of the Columbus NAACP chapter, on education:
"I was raised a Panther. So I knew I wasn’t a statistic. ... I realized that if you get an education, that’s one thing they can’t take away from you."
▪ Dr. William Roundtree, family practice doctor and U.S. Olympic team physician, on Olympians:
“When they get at that level, to me it doesn’t seem like it’s a whole lot of difference in each one of them. If their anxiety level is higher their performance may be just a little bit lower. I think on any given day one may surprise you.”
▪ Dr. Vincent Naman, local plastic surgeon, on getting kids into Ivy League schools:
"...You have to plant that seed that it’s a possibility. You have to encourage them to make academics a priority. ... And have them meet people who may have gone to Ivy League schools, or other like schools. ... I don’t think it happens by accident.”
▪ Jamey DuBose, head football coach, Central High School, on head injuries:
“I remember getting a concussion in a ballgame, getting knocked out, coming out, my daddy come into the sideline and say, ‘Get that boy back out there on the field, ain’t nothing wrong with him.’ I ran back out there and played, because there’s no athletic trainer, no doctor, nobody around anywhere — found later that night I had a concussion. I’m fine now, but who knows what that could have led into...”
▪ The Rev. Ralph Huling, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance, on his calling:
"I was more concerned about what people were going to think: “Ralph Huling... the one that was always getting in trouble at Spencer High School?” I just didn’t want to preach, and so I guess you could say I was running from what God was calling me to do. And then in my early 30s, God just kind of gave me an ultimatum."
▪ Frank Braski, founder of Columbus MakesIT, on the makerspace:
"The concept is if you can dream, or if you can think it, we want you to be able to create it. If you don’t know how to create it, then we’ve got people either in the space, as well as constructors and professors, that we’ve worked with that can help you learn how."
▪ Sonny Coulter, former four-term mayor of Phenix City, on his hometown:
“...One thing the city cannot afford is to have white flight from north Phenix City, because that is where so much of the revenue comes from. If you don’t have the money, you can’t offer the services. This mayor and council are really going to have to watch that.”
▪ Dr. Joseph Zanga, retired chair of pediatrics, Columbus Regional Health, on child obesity:
“... It is probably... more than 30 percent of the children in Columbus (that) are overweight or obese."
▪ Greg Camp, president National Infantry Museum foundation, on its top finish in a USA Today ranking of museums:
“In order for us to win that competition, our community had to, first of all, vote and vote every day, which they did, but it had to get much bigger than our community and we did.”
▪ Marianne Richter, director, Columbus Museum, on free museums:
"I think, ideally, museums should be free. I think the point of the museum is, this is for the people of the community, and in larger environs, a place that they can learn about the past and present, and not just art, but also our history collection, that should be accessible to everybody."
▪ Rinkish Patel, president, RAM Hotels, on discipline:
“That’s how I was individually when I grew up. If I had to do the homework, the homework got done. If I had to do this, that got done, then everything else. That’s how I’m wired. You can say that. I’m expecting that out of my company.”
▪ Jim Morpeth, owner of Country’s Barbecue, on business:
“I have a business education, it’s just not formal, or maybe it is if you consider working real hard formal. I would just say that if you’re an entrepreneur ... the best thing for you to do is figure out what you truly, truly, truly love to do, and then proceed as fast as you can to getting other people to do it for you.”
▪ Mary Buckner, attorney and Recorder’s Court judge, on diverse judges:
"One thing I do appreciate is diversity on a bench in this country. Of course, we should have a lot more in Columbus, because of the size of Columbus, in our courts. But we don’t. I know we’re going to get there, but that’s why that’s important."
▪ Dr. David White, Troy University-Phenix City vice chancellor and retired Army colonel, on Fort Benning:
“I think that Benning gets larger and smaller over the years just like it’s gotten larger and smaller over the years since I’ve been in the Army, since I joined the Army in 1970. It goes through growth spurts and it contracts, just like the Army...”
▪ Mason Lampton, founder of local steeplechase, businessman, on the first year of the event:
“Anybody who was there, all they can remember is mud. All the ladies lost their shoes. It turned out to be most memorable and it really was a good start.”
▪ Warner Kennon, juvenile court judge, on the court’s philosophy:
“A day in the life of a child is like a month to us.”
▪ Ann Hardman, pastor and now clerk elect of Muscogee County, on public office:
"I was like, “...I think I can do it. But is it something I should be doing?” Then, of course, I did pray about it and when I prayed about it, I got a yes. I saw my name on the ballot."
▪ Otis Scarborough, retiring president of Woodruff Co. and local philanthropist:
“There’s no greater joy for my family than to ... go give something to somebody that didn’t expect it, and nobody knows we did it. There’s no greater joy for our family than to do that.”
▪ Eric Crouch, fifth grade teacher, Double Churches Elementary School, on why he teaches:
“You don’t get into it for money — you get into it to make a difference, and the biggest way you can make a difference is by having 30 little children that you can call your own, and being able to take them from one step in the process to another.”
▪ Milton Hirsch, retiring Columbus divorce attorney, on marriage:
“You just break your neck to be good to the other spouse and think about that spouse and not yourself, and you won’t have any problems. If you put the other person first then that person is going to be the key and everything else will fit.”
