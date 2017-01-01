This week’s top stories from the Ledger-Enquirer | December 24-30

1. Atlanta Bread closes its doors suddenly at Columbus Park Crossing: Atlanta Bread, one of the early tenants of Columbus Park Crossing, has suddenly closed its doors. The Smyrna, Ga.-based chain originally founded as Atlanta Bread Co. in the mid-1990s and known for its sandwiches, soups, paninis and salads on Wednesday listed the location as closed on its website, as did a Google search, calling the restaurant “permanently closed.” Customers reported the location had been vacated and no one answered the phone Wednesday.
2. Cam Newton visits sick Phenix City boy: A post on Facebook reports that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a sick Phenix City boy’s dream come true. Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is at Atlanta Healthcare of Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital for a procedure to be conducted Wednesday. Newton showed at the boy’s hospital room Tuesday and played a game with him.
3. Deonn Carter’s mom, sister charged with Medicaid fraud: Deonn Carter’s mother, Suzette Ragland, and sister, Kimillia Carter, are accused of falsifying records to defraud the state of $22,035.86 between Aug. 10, 2012, and Dec. 15, 2014, according to a Muscogee County grand jury indictment filed Dec. 13. The indictment alleges Ragland and Kimillia Carter together filed documents claiming Carter was providing Medicaid-funded services to Deonn Carter when in fact the sister was serving other patients.
4. Columbus man charged with DUI in wreck that killed teacher week before wedding: One of three drivers involved in the Oct. 16 wreck on Interstate 185 that killed a 24-year-old LaGrange, Ga., teacher a week before her wedding had a blood alcohol content level of .126 following the incident, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder’s Court. Deondre Hubbard of Columbus, who police identified as the 20-year-old driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, was arrested Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to one count each of DUI, driving under the influence, vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and no state tag.
5. Eatery goes up in flame-broiled flash, now serving loads of Whoppers: They don’t call it the fast-food business for nothing. A little more than two months after breaking ground on a 5,773-square-foot restaurant at 1514 Bradley Park Drive in Columbus, a brand new Burger King is now serving loads of Whoppers and fries. The lunchtime crowd was booming and the parking lot was full Wednesday at the outlet.
