It’s time to recycle Christmas trees, gift wrapping

It is time to recycle your Christmas trees and gift wrapping.
The “Bring One for the Chipper” recycling project of the Keep Columbus Beautiful Commission began Dec. 26 and continues until Jan. 7.
Trees may be taken to Cooper Creek Park on Milgen Road, Britt David Park on Armour Road,, Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center on Steam Mill Road, Dinglewood Park on 13th Street or Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center on South Lumpkin Road.
Paper may be taken to the Welcome Center on Williams Road, Cooper Creek Park on Milgen Road, and 25 Second Avenue off Victory Drive.
The recycled Christmas trees will be used for the fish habitat at the Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. They will be placed in the water where they will provide durable shelter from predators for newly hatched fish.
