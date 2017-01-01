Garrison Keillor show at RiverCenter canceled

Celebrated storyteller and humorist Garrison Keillor will not be performing at the RiverCenter for the Peforming Arts Jan. 8.
According to the RiverCenter website, the show has been canceled due to an unavoidable scheduling conflict.
Refunds are available at the RiverCenter box office.
The box office will be closed until Tuesday.
People may call 706-256-3612.
Keillor will be performing on March 9 at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, March 11 at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre in Montgomery, Ala., and on May 10 at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Ga.
Tickets for those shows are available now.
