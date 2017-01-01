Fort Mitchell couple have first baby in Columbus 2017

Ruth Chatuluka Saiwa loves to bake. She does all kind of pastries. Now, she has someone to be in the kitchen with her but will have to wait awhile before she receives any help.
At 8:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, the 33-year-old Saiwa gave birth to Catherine Saiwa at Midtown Medical Center.
The baby, 21 inches long and weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, was the first baby born in Columbus in 2017.
The father is 38-year-old Chikondi Saiwa.
The couple is originally from Malawi in southeastern Africa but currently lives in Fort Mitchell, Ala.
They moved to this area from Valdosta, Ga. in July.
He works as a behavior analyst and does consulting work. She is unemployed at this time.
He has been in this country for 10 years arriving here as a student. They were married August 2015 after she finished school in Ireland.
The new mother said this is not only the couple’s first baby but the first grandbaby for their parents. The baby arrived on its due date.
“No waiting, no surprises,” she said.
Also, no problems.
“I am so excited,” the mother said.
She is also nervous because she has no family nearby.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to be a father,” he said. “Now, I am praying for wisdom. I want to make sure she is raised the right way, the way our parents did for us.”
The mother, who has six brothers, smiled and said she believes her husband is going to be a “protective dad.”
The Saiwas said they were grateful to the staff at Midtown Medical Staff.
“They made everything so easy. Everything was perfect,” said the woman who went into labor Saturday night.
And perfect is the word they used to describe little Catherine.
