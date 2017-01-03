Tomlinson listed among potential gubernatorial candidates by Atlanta newspaper

Among about a dozen potential gubernatorial candidates listed by an Atlanta Journal-Constitution political writer is Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
AJC political writer Greg Bluestein included Tomlinson among his list of potential candidates to succeed Gov. Nathan Deal, but listed her potential status as, “Don’t bet on it. She said she has no plans to seek higher office, adding that she’s the ‘full-time mayor of Columbus and that’s all I think about.’ ”
Tomlinson has in the past told the Ledger-Enquirer that she has no aspirations to seek higher office.
Among the others listed In Bluestein’s column were Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, former Gov. Sonny Perdue, former U.S. Rep. Lynn Westmoreland, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and former state Sen. Jason Carter, grandson of former President Jimmy Carter.
