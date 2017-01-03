Storms dump 4.5 inches of rain on Columbus area

More than 4.5 inches of rain fell on the Columbus area Monday night, according to the National Weather Service, causing flash flooding in many areas as storm water drains were overwhelmed.
The city’s Public Works department got 40 calls about flooding Monday and early Tuesday, 38 of them for flooded streets and two for flooded homes, according to Pat Biegler, director of the department.
While there was no significant damage done by the heavy rains, Biegler said, there were reports of 13 trees down, some across streets and on power lines.
In the aftermath of the heavy rain, Biegler said her crews are following up on flooded areas to make sure that debris is cleared away from storm drains.
Expect cooler temperatures and clearer skies for the rest of the week, the weather service reports. After a high Tuesday of near 70, Wednesday and Thursday will see highs of about 60 and lows in the high 30s.
Friday and Saturday will see the highs drop into the mid 40 and the lows at or below freezing.
