Portion of Chattahoochee River bank collapses, closing section of Riverwalk

A 20-foot section of the Chattahoochee River bank on the Riverwalk in Columbus has collapsed after heavy rain over the New Year’s weekend, forcing the Columbus Water Works to close a section of the path.
“Right now, safety is our main concern,” said Vic Burchfield, vice president for information services. “We’re closing that section of the Riverwalk, but will set up a temporary bypass so the public can continue to use it.”
Burchfield said it is too early to tell how long the repairs will take.
“Our crews are on site now assessing the situation and determining what we will have to do,” Burchfield said.
The section is about 150 yards north of Bulldog Bait and Tackle in Columbus. The ground underneath about half of the riverwalk has collapsed.
Late Tuesday morning, crews from the Columbus Water Works were steering people to the east side of the path. City of Columbus workers were also on the scene.
Comments