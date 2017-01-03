Jason Isbell to perform at Sweetland Amphitheatre

Singer Jason Isbell will be performing at the Sweetland Amphitheatre in LaGrange, Ga.
The show, which also features Hiss Golden Messenger, will be March 31 at 8 p.m.
Isbell is a former member of the popular Drive-By Truckers band.
He is well known for his albums “Southeastern” and “Something More Than Free.”
Four times he has been nominated for artist of the year by the Americana Music Honors and Awards, winning in 2014.
In 2016, he won Grammy Awards for best American roots song, “24 Frames,” and best Americana album for “Something More Than Free.”
For ticket information visit www.sweetland.events.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
