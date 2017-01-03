Around Town: Dog training, Freedom Fund Banquet, Historic Columbus

CDPH Employee of the Month
The Columbus Department of Public Health “Employee of the Month” for January 2017 is awarded to Tammy McQuinn. Tammy serves as a Public Health Administrative Support for our Accounting and Human Resources Departments. She has been employed by the Health Department for 17 years.
Dog Training Classes
Enroll your dog in Dog Training Classes at PAWS Humane. Your dog is learning things from the moment you bring him home. Teach him to put his best paw forward from the beginning, by attending Pawsitive Dog Training Classes. Over this 6-week course, dogs will learn basic behavior skills such as sit, down, stay, look, leave-it, off, proper leash walking and coming when called. The class costs $140 with 50 percent of the proceeds benefitting PAWS Humane. There are two class options:
▪ Jan. 9, 6 p.m.: Pawsitive Puppy Manners (under 6 months)
▪ Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m.: Pawsitive Results Dog Training (over 6 months)
Enrollment must be done in person and is limited. Learn more at www.pawshumane.org.
NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet
The NAACP Columbus, Georgia Branch will host its 42nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Officer Installation 7 p.m. Friday at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. This year’s theme is “Our Lives Matter, Our Votes Count.” The keynote speaker will be Rev. Dr. R. L. White, who is an author, nationally acclaimed gospel artist, civil rights leader, founder and pastor of Mt. Ephraim Church in Atlanta, Ga. He is also the immediate past President of the Atlanta Branch NAACP after serving 17 years in office. For more details call 706-984-8613.
Historic Columbus Press Conference
The public is invited to a Press Conference Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. at the Chattahoochee RiverClub. As a part of its 50th Anniversary, Historic Columbus named its Revolving-Redevelopment Fund for founding executive director, Janice Biggers. To honor her, the Board of Directors has established a new name for the fund that embodies how Historic Columbus does good in the community-the Janice Persons Biggers Revolving-Redevelopment Fund. This Fund was originally established in 1968 with a $25,000 donation from the Junior League of Columbus. Since that time, the Fund has revolved over 80 properties and brought over $14 million back to the Muscogee County Tax Rolls.
Historic Columbus will also announce 2 new loan programs. Thanks to funding through the SAVE ME A PLACE Capital Campaign and a Program Related Investment (PRI) with the Bradley-Turner Foundation, Historic Columbus has developed a larger Façade Loan program and a new Rehabilitation Loan program. This expansion of resources will allow Historic Columbus to make even more of a difference for families in older homes by being able to provide facade loans up to $15,000 (increased from $5,000) for exterior improvements and up to $100,000 for more intensive rehabilitation work. These loans can help paint a house, install a new roof, repair windows, stabilize a foundation, or provide a complete restoration to give new life back to a property in danger of demolition.
Historic Columbus is also partnering with NeighborWorks Columbus, a Community Development Financial Institution to provide the necessary underwriting for the new loan programs. If you would like any additional information, please contact Justin Krieg, Director of Programs and Planning, at (706)322-0756 or justin@historiccolumbus.com.
Save the Date
Health Means Business Forum, 8:30 a.m.-noon, Thursday, Feb. 2 at the CSU Cunningham Conference Center. The Forum is part of the national campaign to promote better health through economic opportunity. For further details go to www.uschamberfoundation.org/event/columbus-ga-health.
