Georgia Trend ‘Most Influential’ list includes five with Columbus connections

3:11 Jeremy Johnson: Struggles at Auburn 'made me humble' Pause

1:04 John Franklin III: 'I didn’t want to be selfish and stay in the game'

2:06 Meet the chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:51 Judge sentences Harris to serve two consecutive sentences of life without parole

1:03 Car crashes into pole, house on Buena Vista Road

6:40 Law enforcement officers remember Deonn Carter as "an angel"

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

0:53 Mark Jones explains concept for his new restaurant 'Smoque'