Georgia Trend ‘Most Influential’ list includes five with Columbus connections

Columbus State University President Chris Markwood cracked the Georgia Trend list of the 100 most influential Georgians, joining four others with local ties.
The annual list compiled by Georgia Trend includes business, political, education and civic leaders from across the state.
“Some work behind the scenes and some are recognized in every corner of the Peach State,” according to the georgiatrend.com article announcing the list. “But they have one thing in common: Each of the 100 people you’ll find on the following pages have an enormous impact on the daily lives of Georgians.”
In addition to Markwood, Aflac Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos, Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brian Anderson, Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel D. Stelling Jr., and Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson were on the list. In addition to his role at Synovus, Stelling is also on the Board of Regents, which governs the state’s public colleges and universities.
Markwood has been at the helm of CSU for 18 months and is making his first appearance on the prestigious list. The other four were on the list a year ago.
“I am very honored by this distinction, but it is really a reflection of the work being done at Columbus State University by the faculty and staff here,” Markwood said. “It's great to be part of this team. There are great things happening at CSU every day, and this is a tribute to the role Columbus State University is playing on a statewide scale.”
Tomlinson also said it was a shared honor.
“It's such a tremendous honor by Georgia Trend, but the truth is that the recognition simply reflects the great things going in in our city,” she said.
