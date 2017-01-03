GoFundMe page set up for Austin Deckard

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Austin Deckard, the seriously ill Phenix City boy visited by National Football League player Cam Newton in December.
The page is https://www.gofundme.com/eu-austins-battle/donate.
The 11-year-old Austin is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.
According to Courtney Cooper, a teacher at Lakewood Elementary who began the social media campaign to get Newton to visit the child, Austin is feeling better.
“He is making some improvement,” she said of the boy who had surgery Dec. 30.
Austin is an Auburn University football fan and Newton, now with the Carolina Panthers, is his favorite player. Newton visited the boy and played a game with him. Austin gave Newton a huge hug when he entered the room.
Austin suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension, an incurable disease which is often fatal.
According to the GoFundMe page, even if doctors are able to stabilize Austin’s heart, he will be required to continually receive intravenous medication for the rest of his life at a cost of $100,000 every year before any insurance adjustment.
Austin’s father Tim is currently a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army who is stationed at Fort Benning.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments