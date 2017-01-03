Get ready for snow in Columbus Saturday

While admitting there is still a lot of uncertainty, WRBl chief meteorologist Bob Jeswald says right now he is putting some snow into his Saturday forecast for the Columbus area.
“It will likely start as freezing rain,” Jeswald said.
Both the Weather Channel and the National Weather Service are making the same call. Temperatures should be in the 40s during the day Friday and Saturday with the lows at night below freezing.
Jeswald said a Pacific system is bringing cold Canadian and arctic air into the area.
If if does snow, there will likely not be much accumulation. The roads could be icy.
Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer
Comments