Man pleads guilty to pulling gun on woman, demanding sex

A 59-year-old California man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to pulling a gun on a woman on Fort Benning and demanding that she have sex with him, according to a release from the court.
Alberto F. Islas, 59, of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse before Judge Clay Land in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia. In pleading guilty, Islas admitted that on Sept. 25, 2016, he pulled a gun on a woman on Fort Benning and threatening her in an effort to coerce her to have sex.
Islas faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a maximum fine of $250,000. He will be sentenced in about 60 days following a presentencing investigation. He remains in custody, as he has been since the day of the assault.
“This matter was resolved through swift action by military police at Fort Benning and rapid investigation by the FBI, which arrested Mr. Islas and obtained the physical and testimonial evidence necessary to this successful prosecution on the day of the incident,” said U.S. Attorney Pete Peterman.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melvin Hyde.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
