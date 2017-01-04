Local

January 4, 2017 7:03 AM

Columbus could see some snow this weekend

By Mike Owen

There’s a chance that Columbus could get some snow heading into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

While high temperatures will remain around 60 Wednesday and Thursday, a cold front is expected to move in, dropping the high Friday into the high 40s and the overnight low to below freezing, with a chance of snow.

The highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 40s, with an overnight low Saturday night in the mid 20s. Sub-freezing overnight lows should remain into early next week.

