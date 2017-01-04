How to pick the best top-water lure

If you need a few ideas for top-water lures and how to use them before you head out to the lake get some advice from an experienced angler in this short video.
Michael Pearce The Wichita Eagle

Local

Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer

Russell Walker, 60, and Ray Capo, 45, became friends as they taught together for 13 years at East Columbus Magnet Academy. Last fall, Walker learned he finally was eligible to be on the transplant list for a kidney. Capo, who was learning about angels in his church’s study group, volunteered to give that gift.

Local

Judge and public safety agencies celebrate twenty five years of brightening Christmas for children

Several public safety departments joined together Tuesday in an effort coordinated by Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski to deliver toys,teddy bears, and other gifts to several area agencies and hospitals. This is the 25th year Cielinski has organized the effort, which has become a holiday tradition for many of the participants. Among the groups participating this year were the Georgia State Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS, and officers from Columbus State University.

Local

Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

Safe Kids Columbus hosted recently their 7th annual helmet giveaway at the Columbus Public Library, offering free helmets,safety information, and helmet fittings for area children. More than 1,000 helmets were provided through the generosity of the Law Offices of Gary Bruce. Columbus Regional Health is the new leading agency for Safe Kids Columbus.

Local

House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.

Local

Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.

Editor's Choice Videos