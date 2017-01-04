How to pick the best top-water lure

Several public safety departments joined together Tuesday in an effort coordinated by Columbus Recorder's Court Judge Michael Cielinski to deliver toys,teddy bears, and other gifts to several area agencies and hospitals. This is the 25th year Cielinski has organized the effort, which has become a holiday tradition for many of the participants. Among the groups participating this year were the Georgia State Patrol, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, Columbus Police Department, Columbus Fire and EMS, and officers from Columbus State University.