Gasoline prices are up and may go higher

Gasoline prices in the new year are up considerable from where they were a year ago at this time, according to the American Automobile Association.
In Georgia, a gallon of regular unleaded gas is going for an average of $2.25, up 35 cents from $1.90 a year ago, the AAA reports. In Alabama, it’s currently about $2.14. The national average is currently $2.35.
It could get worse before it gets better, a AAA spokesman said.
"Moving into 2017, retail prices will continue to hinge on the ability of cartel countries to successfully implement production cuts," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. "Retail averages will begin to increase, leading up to the summer driving season, as seasonal refinery maintenance gets underway this spring."
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments