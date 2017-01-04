Roosevelt Warm Springs hospital gets renovated

The Roosevelt Warm Springs Rehabilitation and Specialty Hospitals will unveil its newly renovated Long-Term Acute Care Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to a release.
Construction began at historic Roosevelt Warm Springs in November 2015 to renovate 90,000 square feet of the facility where clinical long-term acute care and rehab care is provided.
A new imaging suite for radiology services and a procedures unit has been added, as well as a “high observation” area with private rooms designed to accommodate as many as 16 patients on a ventilator.
AU Health assumed management of the rehabilitation and acute-care services at Roosevelt Warm Springs in June 2013 in conjunction with the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency.
