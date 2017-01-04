Want to mix in craft beer with your yoga?

Nonic, the restaurant and craft beer bar in the 1200 block of Broadway, is planning on mixing yoga and beer, according to their Facebook page.
“As if yoga wasn't great as it is ... what if you could drink a good craft beer while doing yoga?” their post reads. “Oh yes, it's happening! The inaugural Yoga on Tap is happening at Nonic Saturday Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.!”
Participation is $15 per person, which includes the yoga instruction, an Omaha Brewing Co. beer and Omaha pint glass.
“Come join us for a breakfast beer (let's call it our "pre-workout") at 9 a.m. followed by a 45 minute all-levels flow with Carli,” the post reads. “Stay afterwards for delicious brunch at Nonic and a post-workout pint.”
Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. Rental mats will be available for $5, but you’ll have to reserve one in advance.
Sign up now at: BeerYoga.ExpeditionUnbroken.com
