Local

January 4, 2017 11:42 AM

Want to mix in craft beer with your yoga?

By Mike Owen

mowen@ledger-enquirer.com

Nonic, the restaurant and craft beer bar in the 1200 block of Broadway, is planning on mixing yoga and beer, according to their Facebook page.

“As if yoga wasn't great as it is ... what if you could drink a good craft beer while doing yoga?” their post reads. “Oh yes, it's happening! The inaugural Yoga on Tap is happening at Nonic Saturday Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.!”

Participation is $15 per person, which includes the yoga instruction, an Omaha Brewing Co. beer and Omaha pint glass.

“Come join us for a breakfast beer (let's call it our "pre-workout") at 9 a.m. followed by a 45 minute all-levels flow with Carli,” the post reads. “Stay afterwards for delicious brunch at Nonic and a post-workout pint.”

Participants are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats. Rental mats will be available for $5, but you’ll have to reserve one in advance.

Sign up now at: BeerYoga.ExpeditionUnbroken.com

Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Grand opening for CSU's new downtown building set for Friday afternoon

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos