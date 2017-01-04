Red Cross begs for blood in critical shortage

Bad weather and winter holidays have caused blood donations to decline so precipitously the American Red Cross is pleading for the public to replenish the critically depleted supply.
Donations always drop off around the holidays as people focus on shopping, celebrations and family gatherings, but this time the decrease was worse than usual, aggravated by weather that shut down expected blood drives.
The Red Cross reported Wednesday that it collected 37,000 fewer donations than needed in November and December, thanks partly to snowstorms and other severe weather.
The agency said almost 100 blood drives had to cancel in December, when 3,100 blood donations went uncollected.
Overall the loss came to about 5 percent of the collections anticipated.
So the Red Cross is issuing an “emergency call” for those eligible to donate blood or platelets to do so immediately, and invite a friend or relative to join them.
“Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in,” said Nick Gehrig, the communications director for Red Cross Blood Services.
The agency offers a free Blood Donor App (www.redcrossblood.org/bloodapp) the tech-savvy may employ, though those setting up an appointment to donate also may visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767).
A regular blood donation usually takes about an hour, but donors can speed through the screening process by completing an online RapidPass (www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass) health history questionnaire.
The agency is adding collection hours at some donor centers.
It says blood is needed every two seconds in the United States for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those treated for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell anemia.
All the blood and platelets needed for transfusions come from volunteer donors, and supplies have a relatively short shelf life. Platelets are good for only five days; whole blood is useable for 42 days.
The Columbus Donor Center at 7490 Veterans Parkway is closed Sunday and Monday, and operates on this schedule the rest of the week: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 706- 317-3529.
The Red Cross in Georgia lists these area blood drives:
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 1045 U.S. Highway 27, Cataula.
- 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Cascade Hills Church, 727 54th St., Columbus.
- Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at LaGrange Mall, 1501 LaFayette Parkway, LaGrange.
- 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Park Elementary School, 13185 U.S. Highway 27, Hamilton.
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 20 at the National Infantry Museum, 1775 Legacy Way, Suite 220, Columbus.
