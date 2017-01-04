Columbus NAACP to hold 42nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet

The Columbus branch of the NAACP will hold its 42nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet and Officer Installation this week, promoting the theme: “Our Lives Matter. Our Votes Count.”
The event will be held 7 p.m., Friday, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, 801 Front Ave.
The Rev. R.L. White, founder and pastor of Mt. Ephraim Church in Atlanta, will be the keynote speaker. White also is an author, nationally acclaimed gospel artist, civil rights leader and the immediate past president of the Atlanta branch of the NAACP, serving 17 years in office.
“The NAACP Freedom Fund was created in 1953 to promote and complete total emancipation,” according to information provided by the organization. “ The movement was underway during a time of racial violence and tragedy.”
Tickets for the event are sold out.
