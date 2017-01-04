City closes two public parks due to flooding

Due to the recent torrential rains and subsequent flooding, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has closed Cooper Creek Park and Heath Park until further notice. All other parks will remain open.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
January 4, 2017 1:47 PM
