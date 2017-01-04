Storm damage closes roads in Phenix City

Damage due to a recent storm is causing Phenix City to close some roads.
Phenix City reported on its website that it has closed 16th Avenue near its intersection with 12th place.
It has also closed 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th place.
The closures will remain until repairs are done.
“We are still assessing the damage there and in other locations,” said Angel Moore, Phenix City’s chief engineer and public works director.
Moore said there is no timetable for when the roads will be opened.
Anyone with concerns or questions should call 334-448-2760.
