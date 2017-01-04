Storm damage forces closure of roads in Phenix City

The City of Phenix City has temporarily closed sections of two roads because of storm-related damage. The city has closed 16th avenue near its intersection with 12th Place. It has also closed 18th Avenue near its intersection with 10th place. Barricades are in place at both locations. The city says the closures will remain in place until repairs are completed. Contact the Phenix City engineering department at 334.448.2760 with questions or concerns.
Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer

Offer of "gift of life" brings two friends even closer

Russell Walker, 60, and Ray Capo, 45, became friends as they taught together for 13 years at East Columbus Magnet Academy. Last fall, Walker learned he finally was eligible to be on the transplant list for a kidney. Capo, who was learning about angels in his church’s study group, volunteered to give that gift.

Hey Santa! Don't forget to bring a helmet with that new bike.

Safe Kids Columbus hosted recently their 7th annual helmet giveaway at the Columbus Public Library, offering free helmets,safety information, and helmet fittings for area children. More than 1,000 helmets were provided through the generosity of the Law Offices of Gary Bruce. Columbus Regional Health is the new leading agency for Safe Kids Columbus.

Jordan automotive program honored for winning national contest

Representatives from the Quaker State “Best in Class Challenge,” the Muscogee County School District and Columbus Council, along with Jordan students, staff and alumni gathered in the school’s auditorium to celebrate Team Red Jacket. Out of five finalists chosen from 57 schools around the country, Jordan won the grand prize: a $2,500 credit account at AutoZone, a customized took kit valued at $500 and having their Mustang shown at a Barrett-Jackson auction, billed as the world’s greatest classic car show, April 6-8 in West Palm Beach, Fla., plus being allowed to keep the profit from the sale of their vehicle.

House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016

The Chattahoochee Valley Chapter of the House of Heroes honored Friday its 75th veteran this year by doing minor home repairs for SFC (retired) Willie Robinson in Columbus. Volunteers from Our Little House Contractors, led by Cary Rutland, replaced rotten wood,siding,and sheetrock at Robinson's home.

Middle school students honor their ‘Hometown Heroes’ with book

Ten students in grades 7-8 at Double Churches Middle School interviewed seven Disabled American Veterans members in October then wrote their stories. With the addition of photos and artwork, the result is a 52-page, hardcover book titled “Hometown Heroes” and published by the Muscogee County School District’s print shop.

