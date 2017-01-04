Columbus Cottonmouths hosting Totes 2 Tots suitcase drive Thursday

Hockey fans are being asked to bring new or lightly used suitcases, backpacks and duffel bags for a Totes 2 Tots donation Thursday night when the Columbus Cottonmouths play the Huntsville Havoc.
The game is at 7:30 p.m. at the Columbus Civic Center.
Georgia Cancer Specialists and Northside Animal Hospital in Atlanta in conjunction with Totes 2 Tots have hosted a suitcase drive to benefit Georgia’s foster children for the past 15 years in the Atlanta area.
This is the second year the Cottonmouths have served as a donation hub.
With the help of the hockey team, Totes 2 Tots got more than 500 bags last year.
A Columbus Totes 2 Tots suitcase drive will be held Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the New Apostolic Church on Billings Road.
