31 people die in traffic crashes during ALEA safety campaign

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 31 people died in Alabama State Trooper-investigated traffic crashes during a 17-day campaign to promote traffic safety during the Christmas and New Year’s travel period.
According to an ALEA report, the enforcement period, which began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and ended at midnight Sunday, Jan. 1, resulted in an increase from the previous year’s period for the same holidays, when Alabama State Troopers investigated 26 traffic deaths.
“One of the worst parts of a trooper’s job is to investigate a deadly crash and notify family members, especially during what should be a festive time,” said Stan Stabler of the ALEA.
During this holiday travel period, 20 drivers, six passengers, one motorcyclist, one ATV operator, one UTV operator and two UTV passengers were killed.
Of the 29 individuals killed who were traveling in vehicles equipped with seat belts, only seven were buckled up.
And only one of the two individuals who should have been using a helmet was wearing one.
These traffic deaths bring the 2016 total of Trooper-investigated traffic fatalities to 671, which is 144 deaths more than the previous year.
