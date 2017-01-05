Weather service still expects snow, but mixed with rain

The National Weather Service is maintaining its prediction of possible snow in the Chattahoochee Valley for Friday night and early Saturday, but that it will be mixed with rain.
The service predicts temperatures will drop below freezing Friday night with a 70 percent chance of mixed snow and rain. As temperatures rise to about 40 on Saturday, the chance of rain and snow drops to 30 percent.
Then, as the cold front pushes moisture out of the area, Saturday night’s low will plunge to the mid to low 20s under clear skies, the weather service reports. Sunday and Monday will remain clear with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s and low 30s before warmer weather moves in later in the week.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments