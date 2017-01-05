Looking for a bargain? Benning to auction off abandoned vehicles

Looking for a used car? Fort Benning will be auctioning off used and abandoned vehicles at 10 a.m. on Jan. 24.
The auction will be at the post’s impound lot at the corner of Kilgore and Marchant Streets on the Main Post. It’s open to the public, and auto dealers are welcome.
The vehicles will be available for inspection from 1-3 p.m. on Jan 20 and 23. Cash, checks, VISA, Mastercard, American Express or Discover cards will be accepted, but a bank letter will be required for those paying by check.
Vehicles must be picked up by Jan. 25.
For more information, call 706-545-7298.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
Comments