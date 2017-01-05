Local

January 5, 2017 11:02 AM

Columbus Lions to hold cheerleading tryouts

By Larry Gierer

lgierer@ledger-enquirer.com

The 2017 indoor football season for the Columbus Lions is quickly approaching and the team is looking for some cheerleaders.

Tryouts will be held Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. - noon at the Body B 1 fitness center on the Highway 280 Bypass in Phenix City.

There is a $40 tryout fee, cash only.

Those interested should bring a resume and a 60 second solo routine (MP3 music).

Outfits should be dance pants and cropped dance top.

There should be no body jewelery or visible tattoos. Also, no body glitter.

For more information, contact 706-322-3336 Ext. 801.

Visit www.columbuslions.net.

Larry Gierer: 706-571-8581, @lagierer

