University of Alabama educators make 2017 predictions about Trump, Supreme Court, diets, fashion

For the 36th consecutive year, faculty experts at the University of Alabama have made some predictions for the new year.
▪ Joseph Smith, chair of the political science department, predicts that the U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump won’t mix.
This is partially because unified party control of the national government never works as smoothly as people expect and partially because Trump is outside the mainstream of the Republican Party and American politics in general. Trump’s lawmaking agenda will be stymied.
▪ Assistant political science professor Allen Linken predicts the Supreme Court nominee could seek to weaken press freedom. He said also look for the nominee to potentially weaken freedom of assembly by restricting dissent by groups and freedom of expression by criminalizing flag burning.
▪ Sheena Gregg, assistant director for health promotion and wellness, says that though natural and organic food will remain relevant, modified medical diets such as the FODMAP diet may prove to be just as trendy as going gluten-free
▪ Brian Taylor, an instructor in the clothing, textiles and interior design department, says in fashion, bright colors will be abundant with all shades of pink being the standout at most runway shows. Also look for a lot of novelty print sand stripes.
▪ For profit education could rise says John Petrovic a professor of educational leadership. He says this is because of the nomination of Betsy DeVos as secretary of education. Under DeVos, education is likely to become less public enriching for-profit educational management organizations.
▪ Professor Lawrence Powell predicts Obamacare will undergo only subtle changes and that premium subsidies for low-income families will not decrease substantially.
