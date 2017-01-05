Columbus Tech names its Teacher of the Year

While she’s only been a full time instructor in the Columbus Technical College’s Adult Education division for three years, Heather Morgan has been named the school’s Rick Perkins/Tim Justice Instructor of the Year for 2017.
“I always thought I’d be teaching Shakespeare or AP English Literature at a high school somewhere, but I fell in love with the students and the Adult Ed program,” Morgan said. “I connect with the students because I also have a GED. It’s rewarding to work with adults who are so motivated to learn. Being able to directly see their progress in reading and writing and watch their self-esteem become boosted along the way is awesome.
Morgan said she loves to read anything she can get her hands on including literature, books, short stories, and the like. Her mission as an Adult Education instructor is to inspire others to change their negative mindset about reading. Morgan is thrilled when students share with her that they’ve started to read with their children or grandchildren.
The 41-year-old single mom of two college students lives in the Tazewell community in Marion County. In addition to her busy life as a teacher, she is also a student herself – studying for her GRE in hopes of entering into a graduate level program for her Master’s degree.
As the Instructor of the Year winner from Columbus Technical College, Heather Morgan will compete with teachers from technical colleges in our region and the state. The winner for the entire technical college system will be announced in Atlanta this spring.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
