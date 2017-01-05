Columbus agencies awarded $1.4 million for homeless housing programs

The push to end homelessness in Columbus is moving forward with the help of $1.4 million recently awarded to local agencies.
The “Continuum of Care” grants, issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are part of a national effort to support “higher performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting their local challenges,” according to a news release. In all, HUD awarded $38.6 million to 176 homeless housing and service programs in Georgia.
“Today marks another critical investment in support of those working each and every day to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors,” said HUD Secretary Julián Castro. “We know how to end homelessness and will continue to encourage our local partners to use the latest evidence to achieve success. These grants support proven strategies to end homelessness once and for all.”
In Columbus, HUD awarded 41 percent of the funds to the House of T.I.M.E. for five programs that will provide permanent housing for women struggling with substance abuse and (or) mental disorders. One of the programs is a new initiative called “Homeless to a Home with Children,” which received $64,786 for children to be housed with their mothers. In all, House of T.I.M.E. received $562,889.
Pat Frey is executive director of Home For Good, the local agency charged with implementing the city’s 10-year plan to end homelessness. She said Home for Good served as the collaborative applicant for the grants, ranking the agencies through an application committee based on levels of success and other criteria.
Stewart Community Home, a nonprofit that provides permanent and transitional housing for homeless and disabled adults, received $251,797 to house people at its facility. New Horizons Behavioral health received $303,299 to house people under its case management program. Welcome Home, a rapid-rehousing program at Open Door Community House, received $242, 513 to provide housing to families.
Frey said the HUD funding allows Columbus to continue with its 10-year plan to end homelessness.
“With the advent of a new program, that will open up some doors for women and children, and that’s something that we struggle with,” she said. “It shows that the community is on the right track and the federal government recognizes it.”
