Worried about icy roadways? Here are some suggestions

Word has it, we might get some snow and/or ice Saturday.
As a recent Michigan transplant, hey, no big deal. I can give parking lot donut lessons to willing participants. Pastries are not involved.
But if you’re not used to dealing with wintry weather, snow and ice are a problem. Here are some things to file away if you’re hitting the roads in challenging conditions:
▪ Slow down and at least double your trailing distance. Those brakes and tires won’t work as well.
▪ Signal your turns early ... and hope the person behind you read the tip above.
▪ Intersections and bridges will be the worst. Bridges endure cold air above and below, and intersections go through melt-refreeze cycles from vehicle exhaust.
▪ If you’re traveling a significant distance — or in an isolated area — keep an old blanket, an extra sweater or coat, and hat and gloves (if you have them) in your vehicle or trunk. It’s bad enough to get stuck or stranded, but it’s much worse to freeze while waiting for assistance.
▪ Kitty litter or sand works wonders as instant traction if you’re stuck in a spot with your wheels spinning on ice.
▪ If you’ve got a rear-wheel drive vehicle, add significant weight to the trunk or pickup bed. Cinderblocks come to mind. Otherwise, the wheels on the truck go round and round, round and round …
▪ Be gentle with all the controls of your vehicle — the wheel, the accelerator, the brakes. Anything sudden or jerky, and you’re likely to lose control. Feather the gas, don’t stomp it.
▪ It might be a bit late for this, but … check your tires. No tread equals no traction. The tires are the only part of your vehicle touching the road — try to keep it that way. Don’t skimp on tires.
▪ If you’re really uncomfortable and driving slowly, keep to the right unless you need to turn left.
Safe travels.
Oh, and on the off chance snow does accumulate, cafeteria trays make excellent sled substitutes.
