SafeHouse, others to offer shelter during hard freeze

With temperatures plunging into the mid to low 20s over the weekend, SafeHouse is opening as a warming shelter for those who need it, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson announced.
Due to extreme winter weather, the SafeHouse will open as a warming station from Saturday at 7 a.m. through Monday at 2:30 p.m., Tomlinson said.
SafeHouse is located in Rose Hill Methodist Church, 2101 Hamilton Road.
“As always, SafeHouse accepts anyone,” Tomlinson said. “No questions asked and no one refused.”
Valley Rescue and Salvation Army will also accept more folks and provide assistance as well.
Overnight lows are expected to dip to about 30 Friday night, then plunge to the low to mid 20s Saturday and Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.
